1969 Chevy Chevelle among items smashed with a sledgehammer while homeowner out of town

Police said a Chevy Chevelle, a pool table and two bikes were smashed with a sledgehammer
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man on a hunting trip out of town arrived home Monday to find his garage trashed from a vandalism, police said.

Among the damage reported to Lincoln Police was the man’s 1969 Chevy Chevelle, a pool table and two bikes, all totaling $19,700.

The investigation revealed those items had been stomped on and smashed with a sledgehammer.

According to the homeowner, the detached garage in the 2800 block of NW 7th Street had been left unlocked, but police did not provide details as to who could be responsible.

