Above average temperatures expected through Friday

Mostly sunny and breezy
By Brad Anderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We may have a few high level clouds this morning in eastern Nebraska, overall, we should see mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions and just a tad cooler. High Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 50s with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph and occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Above average temperatures.
Breezy and mild
Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as chilly, lows are expected to be around 40 with a continued gusty south wind. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. We could hit 70 in the afternoon in the Lincoln area with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Lows Wednesday night will be very mild for mid November. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be another warm day and perhaps not as windy. The highs will be in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Friday will be cooler with increasing clouds and a chance of a shower in the evening. High on Friday will be in the lower 60s.

Saturday will be colder, blustery and a good chance for occasional showers. The high will only reach the mid 40s. Saturday night will be colder with rain, possibly mixed with snow late and lingering into Sunday morning. At this time it does not appear we will see any kind of accumulating snow. Some sunshine is possible Sunday afternoon but it will still be chilly with the high in the upper 40s.

Monday will be dry and cool with the afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

Colder for the weekend
