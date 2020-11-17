All seven NSAA Football Championships to be televised or live streamed

LINCOLN, Neb. - NET will televise the Class C2 Championship Final, Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, live from Heedum Field in Fremont at 3 p.m. CT, Friday, Nov. 20. NET will also televise the Class A Championship Final, Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside live from Phelps Field in Omaha at 7 p.m. CT. These Championship Finals will be on television and livestreamed at netNebraska.org and the NET Nebraska App.

The Class B, C1, D1 and D2 Championship Finals, on Friday, Nov. 20, will be livestreamed at netNebraska.org and the NET Nebraska App.

Class D2 (Sandhills/Thedford vs. BDS) and Class D1 (Dundy County Stratton vs. Burwell) will start at 5 p.m. CT.

Class C1 (Adams Central vs. Pierce) will start at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Class B (Aurora vs. Elkhorn) will start at 6 p.m. CT.

The Class B, C1, D1 and D2 Championship Finals will be recorded for television broadcast at a later date in December, to be announced.

News Channel Nebraska will televise the Class D6 Championship Final, Sterling vs. McCool Junction, live from Cope Stadium in Kearney at 7 p.m. CT, Friday, Nov. 20. The Class D6 Championship Final will also be livestreamed on the NFHS Network.

