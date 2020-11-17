Advertisement

All seven NSAA Football Championships to be televised or live streamed

(KSNB)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. - NET will televise the Class C2 Championship Final, Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, live from Heedum Field in Fremont at 3 p.m. CT, Friday, Nov. 20. NET will also televise the Class A Championship Final, Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside live from Phelps Field in Omaha at 7 p.m. CT. These Championship Finals will be on television and livestreamed at netNebraska.org and the NET Nebraska App.

The Class B, C1, D1 and D2 Championship Finals, on Friday, Nov. 20, will be livestreamed at netNebraska.org and the NET Nebraska App.

Class D2 (Sandhills/Thedford vs. BDS) and Class D1 (Dundy County Stratton vs. Burwell) will start at 5 p.m. CT.

Class C1 (Adams Central vs. Pierce) will start at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Class B (Aurora vs. Elkhorn) will start at 6 p.m. CT.

The Class B, C1, D1 and D2 Championship Finals will be recorded for television broadcast at a later date in December, to be announced.

News Channel Nebraska will televise the Class D6 Championship Final, Sterling vs. McCool Junction, live from Cope Stadium in Kearney at 7 p.m. CT, Friday, Nov. 20. The Class D6 Championship Final will also be livestreamed on the NFHS Network.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Cass County
Lincoln teen dies in two-vehicle crash in Cass County
Lincoln woman shares family's battle with COVID-19
Lincoln woman shares family’s battle with COVID-19
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
400+ COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday in Lancaster County
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the Severe Risk Category (Red).
New COVID-19 restrictions in place in Lincoln
Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle crash east of 33rd and Superior Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD says outlook grim for Saturday motorcycle crash victim

Latest News

LPD says they have recovered senior place kicker Connor Culp's stolen pickup truck.
UPDATE: Husker kicker’s stolen truck found
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Luke McCaffrey #7 Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan'Dale...
Huskers carry momentum into Illinois week
Nebraska meat lockers seeing a large increase in business
Nebraska meat lockers seeing a large increase in business
For a second time, youth and high school sports are being put on hold.
DHM halts K-12 sports in Lancaster County