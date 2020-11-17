Batting cage business ransacked in burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A southwest Lincoln batting cage business was burglarized on Monday, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers responded to D-BAT Lincoln near 14th and Pine Lake around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a break-in.

LPD said those responding officers found the door to the business open with items, including bats and clothing, strewn about the store.

The owner of the business told police at least five wood bats were stolen, worth about $175.

It’s unclear how the suspect or suspects were able to get into the business.

Investigators said no damage was done to the door.

