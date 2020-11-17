Advertisement

Shoppers can get a free Thanksgiving dinner at Walmart

It’s available exclusively at Walmart while supplies last
Walmart and Ibotta are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.
Walmart and Ibotta are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.(Source: WALMART, KFSM, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Shopping rewards app Ibotta and Walmart are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.

The meal is designed to feed a family of five and includes everything from turkey to cranberry sauce.

Here’s how it works:

  • Download the Ibotta app to your phone or add the extension to your browser
  • Add all nine free Thanksgiving Dinner offers to “Your List” at Walmart
  • Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app. Or shop online using your Walmart Pickup & Delivery account with the browser extension
  • Ibotta app will give you cash back for each purchase

The offer is available throughout November, while supplies last.

In addition to the free Thanksgiving dinner offer, Ibotta is also donating to Feeding America.

The charity provides food across its network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The free Thanksgiving dinner includes these nine items:

  1. Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on a Butterball whole turkey
  2. McCormick Gravy, 0.87 oz
  3. Great Value Stuffing Mix, 6 oz
  4. Idahoan Mashed Potatoes, 8 oz pouch
  5. Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz can
  6. Great Value Cranberry Sauce, 14 oz
  7. Great Value Green Beans, 12 oz
  8. French’s Crispy Fried Onions, 2.8 oz
  9. Coca-Cola, 2-liter bottle

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha
Bars and restaurants have been dealing with regulations and restrictions for eight months now....
Panic Bar closes after almost 40 years in Lincoln
Additional COVID-19 death, 372 new cases reported in Lancaster County
When accounting for population, the three hardest hit counties in Nebraska for COVID-19 are...
Top Nebraska pandemic expert ‘frightened’ about rising cases
Scott M. Enevoldsen mug shot
Stolen vehicle leads investigators to man involved in theft, hit-and-run

Latest News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State certifies election for Biden
FILE PHOTO - A Wisconsin woman caught a glimpse of a rare white buck.
Majestic albino buck photographed in northern Wisconsin
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Black Friday 2020 won’t be the same experience as before.
What to buy (and skip) on Black Friday 2020
State football finals happening Friday