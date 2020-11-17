Advertisement

LIVE: CHI Health talks hospital capacity and staffing

By Amber Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson will give his weekly update on COVID-19 numbers across the 14-hospital system. New this week, Ed Hannon, president, CHI Health St. Francis, will provide a pandemic outlook for Central Nebraska.

You can watch the press conference live Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the video player above.

