Sixty-seven NDCS staffers off the job due to COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another eight employees with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are self-isolating with positive cases of the Coronavirus, NDCS Director Scott Frakes announced.

Of the new cases, the state prison system said four staffers work at the Lincoln Correctional Center, three at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and one at the Work Ethic Camp.

Those employees now make up a group of 67 who are said to have active cases of the virus.

During the pandemic, NDCS has reported 263 positive cases of the virus among employees where 196 have since recovered.

Among inmates, an update from Friday showed 159 have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last two weeks.

Three inmates have died from the virus.

