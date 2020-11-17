Advertisement

West Side Story: Huskers switch sidelines inside Memorial Stadium

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In every home game since 1962, Nebraska Cornhuskers players and coaches stood on the east sideline at Memorial Stadium. Until Saturday.

Scott Frost broke tradition and moved his team to the west sideline, which is closer to the press box. Assistant coaches Erik Chinander and Matt Lubick are among the staff members that watch the game from Memorial Stadium’s sixth floor.

Frost says the change helps with the Huskers' play signals and reduces the chance of opponents stealing signs.

“I wanted to make sure we did everything we could to protect our signals,” Frost said. “Particularly when there’s less chaos in the stadium. Its really easy with us signalling things in for people to be able to see the east sideline from the coaches' box."

With the Huskers utilizing the west sideline, players' family members are sitting in the west stands for games this fall.

“With no fans in the stands, its kind of an empty barn in there," Frost said. “We need the fans back.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Cass County
Lincoln teen dies in two-vehicle crash in Cass County
Lincoln woman shares family's battle with COVID-19
Lincoln woman shares family’s battle with COVID-19
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
400+ COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday in Lancaster County
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the Severe Risk Category (Red).
New COVID-19 restrictions in place in Lincoln
Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle crash east of 33rd and Superior Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD says outlook grim for Saturday motorcycle crash victim

Latest News

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Luke McCaffrey #7 Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan'Dale...
Huskers carry momentum into Illinois week
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Luke McCaffrey #7 Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska...
FINAL: Nebraska 30, Penn State 23
Nebraska returns to Lincoln this Saturday when the Huskers take on Penn State at Memorial...
Sjuts’ Slant: Nebraska vs. Penn St.
The stands looked a little different on Saturday in Memorial Stadium.
Cardboard fans support Huskers