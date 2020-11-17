West Side Story: Huskers switch sidelines inside Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In every home game since 1962, Nebraska Cornhuskers players and coaches stood on the east sideline at Memorial Stadium. Until Saturday.

Scott Frost broke tradition and moved his team to the west sideline, which is closer to the press box. Assistant coaches Erik Chinander and Matt Lubick are among the staff members that watch the game from Memorial Stadium’s sixth floor.

Frost says the change helps with the Huskers' play signals and reduces the chance of opponents stealing signs.

“I wanted to make sure we did everything we could to protect our signals,” Frost said. “Particularly when there’s less chaos in the stadium. Its really easy with us signalling things in for people to be able to see the east sideline from the coaches' box."

With the Huskers utilizing the west sideline, players' family members are sitting in the west stands for games this fall.

“With no fans in the stands, its kind of an empty barn in there," Frost said. “We need the fans back.”

