Mid-November “Nice” To Continue...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pleasant-for-November temperatures will continue through Thursday before a cooling trend develops that will carry us into the weekend...

Unseasonably warm conditions will continue on Thursday...even as a weak frontal boundary drops south across the region. A more significant cool down is on tap for Friday...but temperatures will still be well-above average for this time of year. It’s far from a certainty at this point...but weather models are coming into a little better agreement for this weekend...with precipitation chances increasing on Saturday and Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning. We’ve also added a chance for moisture into the forecast for next Tuesday...but are still expecting mainly dry-and-seasonably mild conditions for Wednesday...Thanksgiving Thursday...and Black Friday of NEXT week.

Look for partly cloudy skies in Lincoln Wednesday night...along with breezy conditions and mild overnight lows holding in the mid-to-upper 40s. On Thursday it will be partly-to-mostly sunny and even warmer...with less wind. Highs on Thursday are expected to reach the middle 70s. *The record high for Thursday in Lincoln is 78°...so we are not currently forecasting a “record” but it’s not out of the question. Friday will be mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler...but still well above-normal with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Our weekend forecast for Lincoln calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain on Saturday and Saturday night...with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 40s and Saturday lows in the lower 30s. There will be a chance for rain or a rain/snow mix late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning...with clearing afternoon skies on Sunday and highs around 50°

