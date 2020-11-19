Advertisement

14-year-old apprehended after pursuit in Omaha

KSP in Bowling Green went to a fatal crash in Simpson County just before 3 a.m. near the 10...
KSP in Bowling Green went to a fatal crash in Simpson County just before 3 a.m. near the 10 mile marker of Interstate 65 in Franklin.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol apprehended a juvenile following a pursuit in Omaha Wednesday evening.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a westbound Nissan Altima speeding at 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80, near the Interstate 680 interchange. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled northbound onto I-680. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

While on I-680, the Nissan reached speeds of 125 miles per hour and drove recklessly, weaving through traffic. The Nissan exited I-680 at Fort Street and turned westbound onto Fort Street. Before the vehicle could accelerate again, the trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver was immediately taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, a 14-year-old male, was lodged in the Douglas County Youth Center for felony flight to avoid arrest, felony willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, and traffic violations. The entire pursuit lasted approximately three minutes.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha
Bars and restaurants have been dealing with regulations and restrictions for eight months now....
Panic Bar closes after almost 40 years in Lincoln
Additional COVID-19 death, 372 new cases reported in Lancaster County
When accounting for population, the three hardest hit counties in Nebraska for COVID-19 are...
Top Nebraska pandemic expert ‘frightened’ about rising cases
Scott M. Enevoldsen mug shot
Stolen vehicle leads investigators to man involved in theft, hit-and-run

Latest News

State football finals happening Friday
Loklok Thok mug shot
Man who fled arrest pulled over and arrested for DUI a day later, police say
James Williams mug shot
LPD: Man arrested for terroristic threats with loaded gun
Temperatures will be much cooler today.
Cooler temperatures return
Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha