14-year-old apprehended after pursuit in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol apprehended a juvenile following a pursuit in Omaha Wednesday evening.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a westbound Nissan Altima speeding at 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80, near the Interstate 680 interchange. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled northbound onto I-680. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

While on I-680, the Nissan reached speeds of 125 miles per hour and drove recklessly, weaving through traffic. The Nissan exited I-680 at Fort Street and turned westbound onto Fort Street. Before the vehicle could accelerate again, the trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver was immediately taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, a 14-year-old male, was lodged in the Douglas County Youth Center for felony flight to avoid arrest, felony willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, and traffic violations. The entire pursuit lasted approximately three minutes.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.