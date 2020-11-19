Advertisement

Additional COVID-19 death, 372 new cases reported in Lancaster County

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the local total to 64.

The individual was a man in his 90s who had been in a nursing home.

372 new cases were also reported on Thursday.

That brings the Lancaster County total to 13,822.

So far this week, 1,200 new cases have been reported locally with three more days of reporting left this week. Last week saw a record high number of cases with 1,700.

Recoveries: up from 4,791 to 4,835

Weekly positivity rate:

  • November 8 through 14:  29.1 percent
  • November 15 through 19:  28.7 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 165 with 66 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 99 from other communities (12 on ventilators).

For more COVID-19 information, go to the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

