Bryan Health expects to break ground on $45 million cancer center in 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health is planning to add a third campus to Lincoln, specifically for its cancer patients. Bryan Health’s cancer center is expected to cost $45 million and construction could begin next summer.

Bryan Health experts said, to break ground, they will need to have raised at $10 million. This is about 22 percent of the total expected cost for the project. As of Wednesday, they have raised $7.4 million.

President and CEO of Bryan Health Russ Gronewold said, “As we design this and continue to design this, the patient is at the center. Providers won’t be at the center, patients will be at the center of all of this care.”

Health officials said the cancer center will be near the intersection of 40th and Rokeby. They also expect it to be 140,000 sq. feet including areas for medical oncology, chemotherapy and infusion and a breast screening and diagnostics area.

Gronewold said, “It will remove what we hear is the biggest issue for those going through cancer care and that is a confusing fragmentation of services to try and get through their course of treatment.”

Bryan Health said clinical trials and new treatments with evidence-based guidelines will also be done at the cancer center. This cancer center will also allow Bryan Health to recruit more people for cancer care services.

Officials with Bryan Health expect construction to take anywhere from 18-27 months to complete. This means the cancer center could be built by the end of 2022 or in 2023.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.