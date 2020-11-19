CHI Health temporarily closing all quick care facilities statewide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CHI Health announcing Wednesday it is closing all of its quick care facilities. This includes the two in Lincoln at 52nd and O Street and 40th and Old Cheney. CHI officials said it’s to take the pressure off of their emergency rooms.

In another effort to relieve pressure, priority cares are extending hours, but not at all locations. CHI Health currently has 10 priority care clinics and only six are extending hours. The six are all based out of the Omaha area. CHI Health said Lincoln and Kearney are not extending hours because it doesn’t have the staffing to do so.

CHI Health is also extending its virtual chat hours statewide from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Virtual chat allows people to speak directly with providers and see if their symptoms require them to go to the hospital or just manage symptoms at home.

CHI Health vice president of medical group operations Julie Gernetzke said, “We want to make it and if they need testing like COVID, lab and or X-ray, we want to make it convenient to go to one of our locations near them to get the services as well.”

Health experts with CHI said if people can manage their symptoms at home, they’ll likely be directed to a priority care facility. If symptoms are moderate or severe, they’ll be told to go to the emergency room.

Health officials said symptoms to make people get directed to the priority clinics include body aches, cough, sore throat; flu-like symptoms and headaches.

