Saying “So Long” To The 60s and 70s...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front sliding across the state will usher in cooler temperatures for our Friday...but readings are still expected to be above the seasonal averages for this time of year. Highs on Friday should return to the 50s in most areas...but we will notice an increase in cloud cover. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast...but no precipitation is anticipated at this time.

Cooler weather is expected behind a cold front into Friday with highs falling into the upper 40s to upper 50s. (KOLN)

Saturday is expected to be even cooler...as a weather system passing off to our south will try and push some moisture into the state. A disturbance aloft with try and create enough lift to produce some rain as we go through the day on Saturday...and that precipitation-chance...along with mostly cloudy skies...will keep afternoon temperatures in the 40s-and-lower 50s.

More seasonal temperatures are anticipated for Saturday with highs in the 40s to near 50°. (KOLN)

Weather models have been trending down the moisture chances for the weekend...both amounts and coverage area. Some rain is still quite possible during the day and evening on Saturday...but widespread, significant moisture no longer looks likely...with a better chance for more widespread precipitation across Kansas and Missouri.

Lighter rainfall amounts are expected through this weekend as the front that is supposed to bring us our rain looks to settle further to our south. (KOLN)

High pressure will settle into the area on Sunday...this should give us mainly sunny skies to finish the weekend. Temperatures should be pretty seasonal, with highs in the mid to upper 40s to near 50°...with our next chance for more significant moisture coming later Monday...Monday night...and into Tuesday of next week. At this time the rest of next week looks mainly dry...with fairly seasonal temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

