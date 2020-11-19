Advertisement

Frost announces Blackshirt recipients

By Kevin Sjuts
Nov. 19, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Twelve Nebraska football players were awarded blackshirts this week, according to head coach Scott Frost. The Huskers’ third-year head coach says the players earned the coveted practice jerseys following their performance against Penn State. Nebraska defeated the Nittany Lions on Saturday, 30-23, for its first win of the season.

“I saw the emotions on the guys’ faces when they get awarded a blackshirt,” Frost said. The Huskers’ blackshirt tradition dates back to the Bob Devaney era. In previous years, blackshirts were handed out prior to the season.

“In recent years,” Frost said, “those have been given out a little too easy. I don’t want this to be like Halloween where you just walk up, knock on the door, and get a piece of candy.”

Frost says players must perform well at practice and during games to retain their blackshirts. This week’s recipients are Dicaprio Bootle, Damion Daniels, Marquel Dismuke, JoJo Domann, Will Honas, Collin Miller, Garrett Nelson, Ty Robinson, Ben Stille, Caleb Tannor, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Deontai Williams.

The Huskers play Illinois on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

