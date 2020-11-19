Golden Window Classic schedule
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pinnacle Bank Arena will host one of college basketball’s first tournaments of the 2020-2021 season. The Golden Window Classic will take place in Lincoln on November 25th through the 28th. The Huskers are scheduled to play on Thanksgiving (1:00 p.m. vs. St. Louis) and next Saturday (1:00 p.m. vs. San Francisco). The tournament will feature six teams and games will be played in a “bubble” environment. No fans will be allowed at any of the eight contests.
