Golden Window Classic schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pinnacle Bank Arena will host one of college basketball’s first tournaments of the 2020-2021 season. The Golden Window Classic will take place in Lincoln on November 25th through the 28th. The Huskers are scheduled to play on Thanksgiving (1:00 p.m. vs. St. Louis) and next Saturday (1:00 p.m. vs. San Francisco). The tournament will feature six teams and games will be played in a “bubble” environment. No fans will be allowed at any of the eight contests.

Here we go! This year's Golden Window Classic kicks off on November 25th at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE. We are excited to officially reveal this year's tournament schedule. Be sure to check it out - You won't want to miss your favorite team in action! #GoldenWindow2020 pic.twitter.com/wdMR6myoCo — Elevate Hoops CBB (@ElevateHoopsCBB) November 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.