Advertisement

Hastings QB Synek commits to Huskers

Jarrett Synek throws football during Hastings practice
Jarrett Synek throws football during Hastings practice(Ben Brady)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:24 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High quarterback, Jarrett Synek announced over Twitter he is walking-on at Nebraska.

Synek was the starting quarterback for the Tigers the last two years. This fall, he helped guide them to their first Class B semifinal appearance since 2000.

In his career, he threw for 5,360 yards and 63 touchdowns. He holds the Class B record for passing touchdowns in a game with nine against Beatrice in 2019.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha
Bars and restaurants have been dealing with regulations and restrictions for eight months now....
Panic Bar closes after almost 40 years in Lincoln
Additional COVID-19 death, 372 new cases reported in Lancaster County
When accounting for population, the three hardest hit counties in Nebraska for COVID-19 are...
Top Nebraska pandemic expert ‘frightened’ about rising cases
Scott M. Enevoldsen mug shot
Stolen vehicle leads investigators to man involved in theft, hit-and-run

Latest News

Frost announces Blackshirt recipients
Nebraska Men’s Basketball announces non-conference schedule
Golden Window Classic
Golden Window Classic schedule
Memorial Stadium
West Side Story: Huskers switch sidelines inside Memorial Stadium