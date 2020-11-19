Hastings QB Synek commits to Huskers

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High quarterback, Jarrett Synek announced over Twitter he is walking-on at Nebraska.

Synek was the starting quarterback for the Tigers the last two years. This fall, he helped guide them to their first Class B semifinal appearance since 2000.

In his career, he threw for 5,360 yards and 63 touchdowns. He holds the Class B record for passing touchdowns in a game with nine against Beatrice in 2019.

