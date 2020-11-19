Advertisement

Highest daily positive cases for NDCS employees reported

NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:27 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced late Wednesday that 12 more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says the employees work at a wide range of facilities across the state. They include the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (5), the Lincoln Correctional Center (2), the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln (2), the Omaha Correctional Center (1), the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln (1) and the Central Office in Lincoln (1).

NDCS says all employees are self-isolating at home.

With the latest additions, the department has 86 staff members with active cases of the Coronavirus. 282 employees in total have or have had the virus since it began to impact NDCS.

