Offutt named finalist to host U.S. Space Command Headquarters

OMAHA, Neb. – Offutt Air Force Base has been selected as one of six finalists to host United State Space Command Headquarters.

The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon.

“Space Command would be a natural complement to Offutt’s existing mission––to protect U.S. military assets, dominate the battlespace, and support our heroic war fighters,” Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said in a release. “It is premature to know if Offutt will be ultimately chosen, but the consideration alone shows how important Offutt now is to our nation and the world.”

Offutt Air Force Base is located in Bellevue, just south of Omaha.

“It is a credit to the hard work and professionalism of the men and women at Offutt Air Force Base that they have been selected as one of the Air Force’s six finalists for SPACECOM’s headquarters. Offutt is a strong candidate, and the support it receives from the surrounding community is unmatched. I look forward to continuing to work with Air Force leadership and advocating on the base’s behalf,” Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer said in a release.

President Donald Trump established the U.S. Space Command in August 2019.

Other finalists include Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Patrick AFB, Florida; Kirtland AFB, New Mexico; Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama; and Port San Antonio, Texas.

“Today’s announcement is exciting news for the City of Bellevue and for all of Nebraska,” said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. “Our state gives tremendous support to military families. There’s no better relationship anywhere in the nation than between the community of Bellevue and Offutt AFB. Nebraskans would be honored to have USSPACECOM headquartered in Bellevue. The U.S. Strategic Command, the 55th Wing, and the 557th Weather Wing at Offutt AFB already play key roles in supporting U.S. space operations. Given these complementary and mutually supporting missions, Offutt AFB would be a great home for USSPACECOM.”

