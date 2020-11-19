Section of West “A” to close through next May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The westbound lane of West A Street between South Coddington and Southwest 10th Street will close at 10 a.m. Thursday for the first phase of the The West “A” Street Improvement Project.

According to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, eastbound traffic on West A Street will continue as usual, though the intersection at West A and South Coddington will operate as an all-way stop.

Drivers heading west will be detoured south on South Folsom Street to West South Street.

Among the changes by LTU include adding roundabouts at West A and South Coddington, as well as West A and South Folsom. Work will also include new pavement, added sidewalks and utility improvements

Construction is expected to continue through May 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.