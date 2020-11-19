Advertisement

Section of West “A” to close through next May

A westbound lane on West A from South Coddington to Southwest 10th will close for repairs...
A westbound lane on West A from South Coddington to Southwest 10th will close for repairs starting Thursday(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:00 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The westbound lane of West A Street between South Coddington and Southwest 10th Street will close at 10 a.m. Thursday for the first phase of the The West “A” Street Improvement Project.

According to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, eastbound traffic on West A Street will continue as usual, though the intersection at West A and South Coddington will operate as an all-way stop.

Drivers heading west will be detoured south on South Folsom Street to West South Street.

Among the changes by LTU include adding roundabouts at West A and South Coddington, as well as West A and South Folsom. Work will also include new pavement, added sidewalks and utility improvements

Construction is expected to continue through May 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha
Bars and restaurants have been dealing with regulations and restrictions for eight months now....
Panic Bar closes after almost 40 years in Lincoln
Additional COVID-19 death, 372 new cases reported in Lancaster County
When accounting for population, the three hardest hit counties in Nebraska for COVID-19 are...
Top Nebraska pandemic expert ‘frightened’ about rising cases
Scott M. Enevoldsen mug shot
Stolen vehicle leads investigators to man involved in theft, hit-and-run

Latest News

State football finals happening Friday
Loklok Thok mug shot
Man who fled arrest pulled over and arrested for DUI a day later, police say
James Williams mug shot
LPD: Man arrested for terroristic threats with loaded gun
Temperatures will be much cooler today.
Cooler temperatures return
Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha