Stolen vehicle leads investigators to man involved in theft, hit-and-run

Scott M. Enevoldsen mug shot
Scott M. Enevoldsen mug shot(KOLN)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man who stole a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was then linked to multiple thefts and a hit-and-run, has been arrested after a large-scale investigation, Lincoln Police said.

Scott Enevoldsen, 37, was arrested by the Lincoln Police Department at the home of a family member last Saturday and was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

According to LPD, their investigation into Enevoldsen started Oct. 27 when he was accused of racking up $700 on a roommate’s debit card without permission.

Over the course of the next few weeks, Lincoln Police linked Enevoldsen to the theft of a Jeep Grand Cherokee involved in several crimes:

  • Nov. 4: Matched description of vehicle spotted in the parking lot of the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department where a man was stealing license plates
  • Nov. 5: Investigators found Enevoldsen inside the stolen Jeep during a reported accident in the parking lot of Burger King near 40th and Old Cheney, before he sped off
  • Nov. 5: Vehicle matching description of stolen Jeep and suspect matching Enevoldsen stole $30 worth of gas
  • Nov. 12: Stolen Jeep matches report of vehicle seen when licenses plates stolen in neighborhood near 27th and Superior

On Nov. 14, Lincoln Police said a homeowner near 64th and Havelock reported a stolen Jeep was outside their home.

The Jeep was confirmed to the one stolen Nov. 4, which police said contained the stolen license plates inside.

Enevoldsen was arrested at the home on several theft charges, as well as fleeing the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license and using the stolen debit card.

