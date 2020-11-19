Tradition-rich BDS back in State Finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - BDS knows the path to Lincoln well. However, that won’t be the Eagles route to another state championship. Instead, BDS will host the Class D2 title game in Shickley on Friday.

BDS will host Sandhills/Thedford at 5:00 p.m. The Eagles, who are making their fourth finals appearance over the past seven seasons, are looking to complete an undefeated season.

BDS has been dominant in 2020. The Eagles are averaging 55 points while leaning on a strong ground game. Led by Dominic Quinones, BDS has rushed for more than 3,000 yards this season. Quinones, a senior quarterback, has eclipsed 12-hundred yards while teammate Dalton Kleinschmidt has contributed 856 rushing yards.

