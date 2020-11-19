Advertisement

Warm and not as windy Thursday. Cool down coming

By Brad Anderson
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:52 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We will have one more warm day before colder temperatures return to the region Friday and over the weekend. Partly sunny for Thursday with the high in the mid 70s. It will not be as windy as it was on Wednesday, Southwest becoming northwest late this afternoon 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Well above average temperatures
Well above average temperatures(1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy skies for tonight with the lows dropping to around 40. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler, but still above average. The will be in the upper 50s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday will be colder and mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 40s. A few showers, possibly mixed with some snow will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Decreasing clouds on Sunday with the afternoon high around 50.

Monday will be cooler with the high in the upper 40s and partly sunny. Scattered showers for Tuesday with the high near 50. Wednesday will be mainly dry with the high in the lower 50s. Outlook for Thanksgiving, Partly sunny with the high in the lower 50s.

Cooler for the weekend
Cooler for the weekend(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha
Bars and restaurants have been dealing with regulations and restrictions for eight months now....
Panic Bar closes after almost 40 years in Lincoln
Additional COVID-19 death, 372 new cases reported in Lancaster County
When accounting for population, the three hardest hit counties in Nebraska for COVID-19 are...
Top Nebraska pandemic expert ‘frightened’ about rising cases
Scott M. Enevoldsen mug shot
Stolen vehicle leads investigators to man involved in theft, hit-and-run

Latest News

Temperatures will be much cooler today.
Cooler temperatures return
While it will be much cooler today, temperatures are still going to be well above average for...
Brandon's Friday Morning Forecast
Cooler weather is expected behind a cold front into Friday with highs falling into the upper...
Saying “So Long” To The 60s and 70s...
Cooler weather expected Friday and into the weekend.
Ken's Thursday Evening Forecast
One more warm day before cooler weather arrives for Friday and into the weekend.
Brad's Thursday Afternoon Forecast