Warm and not as windy Thursday. Cool down coming

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We will have one more warm day before colder temperatures return to the region Friday and over the weekend. Partly sunny for Thursday with the high in the mid 70s. It will not be as windy as it was on Wednesday, Southwest becoming northwest late this afternoon 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Well above average temperatures (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy skies for tonight with the lows dropping to around 40. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler, but still above average. The will be in the upper 50s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday will be colder and mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 40s. A few showers, possibly mixed with some snow will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Decreasing clouds on Sunday with the afternoon high around 50.

Monday will be cooler with the high in the upper 40s and partly sunny. Scattered showers for Tuesday with the high near 50. Wednesday will be mainly dry with the high in the lower 50s. Outlook for Thanksgiving, Partly sunny with the high in the lower 50s.

Cooler for the weekend (1011 Weather)

