12 alleged gang members taken into custody in Lincoln Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 12 alleged members of the No Name Demons Gang were taken into custody in Lincoln on Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

The charges allege a firearms conspiracy; conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act); drug trafficking crimes; and multiple charges of possessing firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking crimes, according to a release.

Some of the charged defendants, if convicted, face up to life in federal prison.

Other defendants face up to 60 years in federal prison if convicted of their charges. The indictment was unsealed today and appearances by the defendants are scheduled to begin Monday, November 23, 2020, before United States Magistrate Judge Cheryl R. Zwart in Lincoln.

The indictment alleges, as part of the firearms conspiracy, the defendants stole firearms, including a .45 caliber Smith and Wesson Tactical Handgun that was used in a homicide earlier this year, and purchased weapons illegally in order to arm juvenile members of the gang.

The defendants are alleged to have used the firearms not only to further their drug trafficking but also to commit robberies of individuals in Lincoln.

The defendants are:

Jupree Y. Hill, age 25

Krysean Reynolds, age 19

Rice A. Hill, aka “Shay”, age 18

David L. Atem, age 20

Lorenzo Anderson, aka “Peace”, age 27

Kyce James Davis, age 18

Orion J. Ross, age 19

Yuko Joseph Gusko, age 18

Tang Lian, age 19

Isaiah James Dorsey, age 19

Bryan Castillo, age 18

Kalam K. Yiel, age 20

Special Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, alongside officers and investigators of the Lincoln Police Department, deputies from the United States Marshals Service, and deputies and investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, executed a series of search warrants in connection with these charges Friday morning and worked together to take these defendants into custody quickly and safely.

All are in custody without incident.

After the arrests, FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said, “Protecting the public from violent criminals is a fundamental core of the FBI’s mission. Today a violent gang has been dismantled. Working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, the Lincoln Safe Streets Gang Task Force has struck a major blow against violent gang activity in the Lincoln area. We will continue to investigate, arrest, and charge violent gang members who terrorize our community. Our Safe Streets Task Force is committed to creating a higher quality of life for all residents in Lincoln by eliminating the threat of gang violence.”

Lincoln Chief of Police Jeffrey Bliemeister stated, “The collaborative efforts of federal and local law enforcement agencies combined with the support of the citizens of Lincoln are critical to impacting violent crime. We appreciate the focused work by so many talented and driven staff leading to the arrests.”

According to the release, an Indictment is simply an accusation. Defendants are presumed innocent until evidence proves their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

