LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After well above average temperatures the last few days, cooler temperatures return today thanks to the cold front that moved through the area Thursday. Clouds will increase today. Precipitation chances will increase this weekend and early next week.

Today will begin mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but should be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. It will be much cooler with high temperatures in the 50s across most of Nebraska. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain developing after midnight.

Temperatures will be much cooler today. (KOLN)

The first half of the weekend should be mainly cloudy with a chance of rain as an upper level disturbance moves through the region. The rain chance Saturday morning looks to be 10 to 20 percent, then increase to 20 to 30 percent Saturday afternoon and evening. If the precipitation hangs around long enough and the temperature gets cold enough in time, some snow could mix in the rain after midnight Saturday night. Afternoon high temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The cooling trend continues into the first half of the weekend. (KOLN)

The second half of the weekend looks to have more sun than clouds. Sunday should begin partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance of a rain-snow mix. By the afternoon, it will be mostly sunny. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

A better chance of rain arrives for Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures sticking around. Both days could be windy too. Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving) look to be mostly sunny and dry at this time with above average temperatures.

