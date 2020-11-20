Advertisement

Former Sidetrack Tavern owner, Joyce Durand dies

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker nation is grieving the loss of a long time entertainer. Joyce Durand was well known for her Sidetrack Tavern and band on game weekends. After a second battle with lymphoma, she passed away Wednesday morning.

The Sidetrack band started at the Sidetrack Tavern in the Haymarket in the 1980s and has since moved to Single Barrel. The last performance they did together was last year’s Iowa game. Now, the band is missing its star.

Joyce Durand started the Sidetrack journey as a piano bar. It quickly grew into a lively atmosphere that had the bar packed with Husker fans each weekend. Her band mates tell 10/11 now, often times fans from other teams stopped by.

Paul Newton’s been playing guitar alongside Durand for 35 years. He said she’s known as a legend who won’t be forgotten.

“She was an icon,” said Newton. “I’m actually getting messages from people saying there should be statues of her up in Lincoln.”

Newton said the band also traveled to Husker away games, playing in places like Florida, Virginia, San Diego, and Seattle.

Newton said the band plans to have a 24 hour celebration honoring Joyce’s life during the first Nebraska football weekend next season.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha
Bars and restaurants have been dealing with regulations and restrictions for eight months now....
Panic Bar closes after almost 40 years in Lincoln
Additional COVID-19 death, 372 new cases reported in Lancaster County
When accounting for population, the three hardest hit counties in Nebraska for COVID-19 are...
Top Nebraska pandemic expert ‘frightened’ about rising cases
Scott M. Enevoldsen mug shot
Stolen vehicle leads investigators to man involved in theft, hit-and-run

Latest News

State football finals happening Friday
Loklok Thok mug shot
Man who fled arrest pulled over and arrested for DUI a day later, police say
James Williams mug shot
LPD: Man arrested for terroristic threats with loaded gun
Temperatures will be much cooler today.
Cooler temperatures return
Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha