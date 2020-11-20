Former Sidetrack Tavern owner, Joyce Durand dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker nation is grieving the loss of a long time entertainer. Joyce Durand was well known for her Sidetrack Tavern and band on game weekends. After a second battle with lymphoma, she passed away Wednesday morning.

The Sidetrack band started at the Sidetrack Tavern in the Haymarket in the 1980s and has since moved to Single Barrel. The last performance they did together was last year’s Iowa game. Now, the band is missing its star.

Joyce Durand started the Sidetrack journey as a piano bar. It quickly grew into a lively atmosphere that had the bar packed with Husker fans each weekend. Her band mates tell 10/11 now, often times fans from other teams stopped by.

Paul Newton’s been playing guitar alongside Durand for 35 years. He said she’s known as a legend who won’t be forgotten.

“She was an icon,” said Newton. “I’m actually getting messages from people saying there should be statues of her up in Lincoln.”

Newton said the band also traveled to Husker away games, playing in places like Florida, Virginia, San Diego, and Seattle.

Newton said the band plans to have a 24 hour celebration honoring Joyce’s life during the first Nebraska football weekend next season.

