Gifts of Love looking for donations, volunteers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year City Impact’s Gifts of Love brings holiday joy to hundreds of families in need, and this year it especially needs your help as COVID-19 has made the need greater.

About 600 families are signed up for the store this year, which allows parents and children to shop a store of donated gifts and pay a fraction of the price.

“To not let families lose this on top of so many other things,” said Lisa Guill the communication director. “On top of jobs and stability and added stress and maybe even folks who have lost family members to COVID this year, we didn’t wanna take that away.”

Guill says they have been planning for a Gifts of Love during COVID-19 since June.

Right now, it’s still looking for about `150 volunteers to help run it.

The shop is filled up in a variety of different ways.

During a normal year, it’s done mainly with the help of in-person donations at dropoff sites around town but as people continue to stay home City Impact has other ways for people to donate as well.

With Amazon and Walmart Wishlists or a donation link on their website for the employees to shop for you.

As for what the store will look like this year to keep everybody safe it’s going for a virtual approach.

“Be greeted in our parking lot and then shown to a numbered parking spot and from there they will hop on aZoomm call and they’ll shop with our shopper assistant who will be in the store,” said Guill. “they’ll select their gifts on the call and make payment then we’ll take the gifts directly out to the car.”

They will be taking donations now until the end of the month and the store will be open from December 9th to the 13th.

For more information on how to get involved check out their website.

