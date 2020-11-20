Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered with Friday Fast Facts.
Virtual Santa Experience
Visiting Santa is a treasured holiday tradition, but this year the tradition might be a little different and not all guests are comfortable coming to visit Santa in person. With the help of Santa’s elves, you can reserve a virtual experience for you and your family to create holiday magic this season. This event is virtual.
Various times through Dec. 24; see website for prices
More info: HERE
Freedom Train at Harbor Coffeehouse
You don’t want to miss this evening full of soul-filled classics and heartfelt vocals by Freedom Train. Special guest Mike McCracken will be showcasing his dobro and guitar picking skills as well. It’s a great opportunity to support your local businesses and artists. Seating is limited, so come early to secure a spot. A virtual live option will be available for anyone unable to attend in person.
Saturday 7-9 p.m.; $3 cover charge
More info: HERE
The Corky Canvas/Corky Boards Presents Kids Class - Hedgie
Paint, check. Paint brushes, check. Canvas, check. The only thing missing is you! This is a great event for you and your family. Come paint Hedgie with one of their instructors guiding you every step of the way.Just a reminder, adults need to register themselves if they are going to paint too!
Sunday 2-4 p.m.; $25 per seat
More info: HERE
Virtual Sunday with a Scientist: Aircraft and Vibrations
Join Dr. Keegan Moore, professor in the UNL Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, to learn about vibrations. You will explore how a mechanical engineer can help make air travel safer and more fuel efficient and follow along at home with vibration demonstrations. Have a rubber band and/or a slinky handy if you want to make vibrations along with the presenter.
Sunday 2-2:45 p.m.; Free, registration required
More info: HERE
A Girls Night Out with the TADA Theatre
Chanel, Megan and Cris are ready to celebrate a girl’s night out and want you to join them! The perfect show for both men and women to enjoy, these three power-house divas take to the stage to perform songs from a wide array of genres that are sure to entertain and dazzle audiences with their vocal sensations. Spectators can watch streaming or live in person.
Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; $10
More info: HERE
Pawsome Pet Portrait Fundraiser: A Christmas Carol
A Pawsome Pet Portrait Fundraiser: A Christmas Carol benefits the Sadie Dog Fund Veteran’s Dog Assistance Program. No appointment necessary. The event will be held at Paws 4 Fun Indoor Dog Park, located at 222 North 44th Street in Lincoln. Bring your well behaved and vaccinated dog, cat, guinea pig, gold fish, reptile, bunny, hamster, mouse, ferret or hedgehog on a leash, in a crate or in a bowl. All props are provided. You are welcome to bring your own! Join the fun!
Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.; Minimum $5 donation
More info: HERE
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.