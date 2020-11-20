Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered with Friday Fast Facts.

Virtual Santa Experience

Visiting Santa is a treasured holiday tradition, but this year the tradition might be a little different and not all guests are comfortable coming to visit Santa in person. With the help of Santa’s elves, you can reserve a virtual experience for you and your family to create holiday magic this season. This event is virtual.

Various times through Dec. 24; see website for prices

More info: HERE

Freedom Train at Harbor Coffeehouse

You don’t want to miss this evening full of soul-filled classics and heartfelt vocals by Freedom Train. Special guest Mike McCracken will be showcasing his dobro and guitar picking skills as well. It’s a great opportunity to support your local businesses and artists. Seating is limited, so come early to secure a spot. A virtual live option will be available for anyone unable to attend in person.

Saturday 7-9 p.m.; $3 cover charge

More info: HERE

The Corky Canvas/Corky Boards Presents Kids Class - Hedgie

Paint, check. Paint brushes, check. Canvas, check. The only thing missing is you! This is a great event for you and your family. Come paint Hedgie with one of their instructors guiding you every step of the way.Just a reminder, adults need to register themselves if they are going to paint too!

Sunday 2-4 p.m.; $25 per seat

More info: HERE

Virtual Sunday with a Scientist: Aircraft and Vibrations

Join Dr. Keegan Moore, professor in the UNL Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, to learn about vibrations. You will explore how a mechanical engineer can help make air travel safer and more fuel efficient and follow along at home with vibration demonstrations. Have a rubber band and/or a slinky handy if you want to make vibrations along with the presenter.

Sunday 2-2:45 p.m.; Free, registration required

More info: HERE

A Girls Night Out with the TADA Theatre

Chanel, Megan and Cris are ready to celebrate a girl’s night out and want you to join them! The perfect show for both men and women to enjoy, these three power-house divas take to the stage to perform songs from a wide array of genres that are sure to entertain and dazzle audiences with their vocal sensations. Spectators can watch streaming or live in person.

Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; $10

More info: HERE

Pawsome Pet Portrait Fundraiser: A Christmas Carol

A Pawsome Pet Portrait Fundraiser: A Christmas Carol benefits the Sadie Dog Fund Veteran’s Dog Assistance Program. No appointment necessary. The event will be held at Paws 4 Fun Indoor Dog Park, located at 222 North 44th Street in Lincoln. Bring your well behaved and vaccinated dog, cat, guinea pig, gold fish, reptile, bunny, hamster, mouse, ferret or hedgehog on a leash, in a crate or in a bowl. All props are provided. You are welcome to bring your own! Join the fun!

Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.; Minimum $5 donation

More info: HERE

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.