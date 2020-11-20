Advertisement

Inmate missing from Omaha Community Correctional facility

Kabir Haywood
Kabir Haywood(Nebraska Dept. of Corrections)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate has been reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.

According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Kabir Haywood left the facility Thursday morning shortly after attending his parole hearing. His release was denied, but Haywood was scheduled for another parole hearing next month. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was recovered near a hotel in Carter Lake, Iowa.

Haywood started serving his sentence on December 16, 2019. He is serving three to five years for charges out of Douglas County that include discharging a firearm at an occupied house/car and a felony drug charge involving marijuana. He has a tentative release date of October 30, 2021.

Haywood is a 21-year old black man, 6′ 2″, 385 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha
Bars and restaurants have been dealing with regulations and restrictions for eight months now....
Panic Bar closes after almost 40 years in Lincoln
Additional COVID-19 death, 372 new cases reported in Lancaster County
When accounting for population, the three hardest hit counties in Nebraska for COVID-19 are...
Top Nebraska pandemic expert ‘frightened’ about rising cases
Scott M. Enevoldsen mug shot
Stolen vehicle leads investigators to man involved in theft, hit-and-run

Latest News

State football finals happening Friday
Loklok Thok mug shot
Man who fled arrest pulled over and arrested for DUI a day later, police say
James Williams mug shot
LPD: Man arrested for terroristic threats with loaded gun
Temperatures will be much cooler today.
Cooler temperatures return
Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha