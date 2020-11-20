Mayor and health officials ask citizens to take precautions over Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday.

LLCHD reports 184 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 14,006. Two additional deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 66 deaths.

The Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at Severe Risk (Red).

The Mayor asked that citizens avoid contact with large crowds during the Thanksgiving season, and invited several medical professionals and members of the community to emphasize the point.

“We’re still in the midst of a very long and deadly pandemic due to COVID-19,” said Michelle Rodgers, Intensive Care Unit at CHI St. Elizabeth. “In our hospital we continue to see an increase in the number of patients we’re seeing every day. Our ICU specifically is consistency seeing our beds filled day after day. With every patient we move out of our unit, it feels as if there are three or four more patients waiting to get that one available bed...What we’re also seeing is a rise in people who are not taking COVID-19 seriously. Seeing people in our community without masks or attending large gatherings has been incredibly disheartening to those of us who are working hard, picking up extra shifts, working overtime for months and months on end and spending time away from our families so we can be with yours. ”

