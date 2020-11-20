LIVE: Update on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. - Friday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts will discuss the State’s work to support coronavirus vaccinations and help Nebraskans get back to a “more normal life”. Watch the press conference live Friday at 10 a.m. in the video player above.

On Thursday, DHHS launched a website to help Nebraskans register to be notified when COVID-19 vaccination begins in their area: vaccinate.ne.gov.

Many local health departments have offered electronic signup for vaccine notification, and those 65 and older who have signed up do not need to register a second time. Local health departments will work with DHHS to migrate all registrations.

However, those 18 to 65 with a high-risk medical condition are asked to register using the state site to best ensure proper prioritization in Phase 1B. Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist with vaccine sign-up if needed.

Those interested in registering will need to provide name and contact information, date of birth, occupation, and answer health questions used to help determine priority group eligibility. Any information entered is strictly confidential and used solely for this purpose.

Nebraska could soon eliminate all of its virus-related restrictions on gatherings if the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decline even though few people in the state have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.

State health officials say the restrictions could be lifted this weekend if virus patients continue to occupy fewer than 10% of the Nebraska’s hospital beds.

The main restriction that could be lifted is a 75% capacity limit on indoor gatherings.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts released a chart Nov. 13, 2020, illustrating the phases of public health restrictions based on the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations data. (Miltenberger, Matt | Nebraska governor's office)

