LPD: Man arrested for terroristic threats with loaded gun

James Williams mug shot
James Williams mug shot(KOLN)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at a person and threatening to kill them.

James Williams, 32, was booked into the Lancaster County Jail early Friday morning on charges of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and third degree assault.

According to LPD, officers were dispatched near 32 and U Streets around 2 a.m. Friday for the report of a disturbance.

LPD said Williams was no longer at the scene, but a loaded handgun was found in a trash can near 32nd and Vine Streets.

A short time later, officers said Williams was found inside a home where he was taken into custody.

