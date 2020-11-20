Man who fled arrest pulled over and arrested for DUI a day later, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man who refused to pull over for officers and sped off was pulled over and arrested less than 24 hours later, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

On Thursday, officers attempted to pull over Loklok Thok, 26, of Lincoln, around 4 a.m. near 27th and Fair Streets after police said an officer saw his white SUV without license plates, driving erratically, slamming on the brakes, and committing traffic violations.

According to LPD, Thok did not stop and sped off.

The next morning, Friday, around 1:30, an officer again attempted to pull over Thok’s SUV near 27th and R Streets, which he did comply, police said.

During the stop, LPD said the officer saw a firearm in a pocket behind the passenger seat and noticed the smell of alcohol.

Thok was said to resist being put in handcuffs and pulled on officers while shouting and trying to get away.

He was eventually arrested and measured a BAC of .175, according to LPD.

Thok was arrested for driving under the influence, driving while suspended, carrying a concealed weapon and making false statements to an officer.

