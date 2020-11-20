Advertisement

Missing child recovered in Lincoln

Marquee Nailer, 36, was arrested for felony violation of custody and for an outstanding warrant. Nailer was lodged in Lancaster County Corrections.(LCC)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have recovered a missing child and arrested one person in connection with the incident.

The investigation began when NSP received a report of a missing child via social media. Investigators were able to determine the location of the suspect in Lincoln and obtain a search warrant for the residence at 1215 Arapahoe Street, Apartment 312.

Investigators served the search warrant Thursday evening and located the child with his biological father, who was in violation of a custody order. The child was recovered and was reunited with his mother last night.

The suspect, Marquee Nailer, 36, was arrested for felony violation of custody and for an outstanding warrant. Nailer was lodged in Lancaster County Corrections.

