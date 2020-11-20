Advertisement

Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha

By Lauren Melendez and Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop at 27th and Harrison about 7:27 p.m. At one point, a man was asked to get out but refused. When he eventually climbed out of the car, officers report seeing a weapon. During a struggle one of the officer’s gun discharged striking the man.

The suspect was take to a hospital where he died. Police say they recovered his weapon.

Three females were also in the car. None of them was hurt. Police say it’s too early in the investigation to say how many shots were fired or what the nature of the traffic stop was.

Police body cameras were used at the time. Officers are talking to the females in the car and witnesses.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

