Saturday Forecast: Cloudy and cooler with light rain showers possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler, more seasonal temperatures with several chances for moisture will headline the forecast into the weekend and into early next week before dry weather takes hold for a few days over the Thanksgiving holiday next week.

Temperatures will continue to cool back as we head into the day on Saturday with temperatures likely dropping another 10° or so for afternoon highs. After the stretch of very warm November weather earlier this week, Saturday and Sunday will see more seasonal temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for Lincoln and across the rest of the state.

Mostly cloudy and seasonal weather is expected for Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s across the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures likely reach the upper 40s to low 50s again on Sunday with mainly sunny skies. (KOLN)

Rain chances will pick up a bit into Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening across parts of central and eastern Nebraska as two potential rounds of precipitation are possible. The first will come from some upper level energy from a system currently across the southern plains. Parts of south central and southeastern Nebraska could see some scattered light rain showers through the afternoon into the early evening hours. Any moisture we do see will come in the form of rain and stay very light, with less than 0.10″ expected across the area. The second round will come as an upper level disturbance slides out of the northern Rockies and through the area, which could bring some very light rain or snow to parts of northeastern Nebraska and into western Iowa before moisture moves out of the area by very early Sunday. Again, if we do see moisture, expect it to stay very light.

All that being said, the going forecast for the Husker football forecast will include a small chance for some spotty light showers through the game. If you are lucky enough to be sitting in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, make sure you dress warm and have some rain gear handy just in case.

Cloudy skies with some scattered light rain are possible through the day on Saturday. (KOLN)

Our best chance for moisture over the next week will likely come Monday evening into Monday night and into early on Tuesday as a much stronger system will swing through the Plains. It appears this system could bring in some more significant precipitation to the area, mainly in the form of rain with some light snow possibly mixed in late Monday into early Tuesday. Once this system passes through the area, it looks like it should be mainly dry for Wednesday and Thursday for the holiday. Longer range models do pick up on some chances for rain and snow across the area beginning on Friday of next week.

Temperatures over the next week and into the Thanksgiving holiday look much more seasonal with highs generally sitting in the mid 40s to low 50s through late next week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.