State football finals happening Friday

(WOWT)
By Press Release
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2020 NSAA Football Championships are Friday night! There are the seven state finals across Nebraska. Games will not be at Memorial Stadium. Instead, higher-seeded teams are hosting.

Watch Sports Overtime on 10/11 at 10:15 p.m. and Double Sports Overtime after the newscast here and on our 1011 News Facebook page for extended highlights and post-game coverage.

Class A – Elkhorn South @ Omaha Westside – 7:15 PM

Class B – Aurora @ Elkhorn High – 6:00 PM

Class C1 – Adams Central @ Pierce – 5:30 PM

Class C2 – Ord @ Archbishop Bergan (Heedum Field) – 3:15 PM

Class D1 – Dundy County Stratton @ Burwell – 5:00 PM

Class D2 – Sandhills/Thedford @ BDS (Shickley) – 5:00 PM

Class D6 – Sterling vs McCool Junction @ Kearney, UNK Cope Stadium – 7:00 PM

NET will broadcast the Class A and C2 Championship Finals on television and live streamed at the NET web site and the NET Nebraska App.

The Class B, C1, D1 and D2 Championship Finals will be live streamed on the NET web site and the NET Nebraska App. The Class B, C1, D1 and D2 Championship Finals will be recorded for television broadcast at a later date in December, to be announced.

News Channel Nebraska will televise the Class D6 Championship Final and provide a live stream on the NFHS Network.

