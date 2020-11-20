Advertisement

World Chase Tag brings playground game to global stage

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Millions of children play tag while growing up, but the playground game has become a competitive sport seen by millions around the world.

World Chase Tag was established in 2011, and it has established itself as a top event for athletes to show off their ability to chase and evade.

The competition involves obstacles in a playing arena called The Quad. The goal is for the chaser to tag the evader in a certain amount of time.

The most popular format used in global events is a team format called the Chase-Off, where two groups of athletes battle each other in 20-second chases.

World Chase Tag gained notoriety with its YouTube channel, as millions of people have watched videos of past competitions, helping the sport grow in popularity.

The organization has reached new heights after securing an exclusive television deal with NBC Sports Network for World Chase Tag USA. The competition premiered Nov. 5, and the cable channel will air new episodes through Dec. 18.

Gray Television, owner of this TV station and website, is an investor in World Chase Tag.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha
Bars and restaurants have been dealing with regulations and restrictions for eight months now....
Panic Bar closes after almost 40 years in Lincoln
Additional COVID-19 death, 372 new cases reported in Lancaster County
When accounting for population, the three hardest hit counties in Nebraska for COVID-19 are...
Top Nebraska pandemic expert ‘frightened’ about rising cases
Scott M. Enevoldsen mug shot
Stolen vehicle leads investigators to man involved in theft, hit-and-run

Latest News

College students heading home for Thanksgiving need coronavirus test, officials say
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State certifies election for Biden
FILE PHOTO - A Wisconsin woman caught a glimpse of a rare white buck.
Majestic albino buck photographed in northern Wisconsin
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Black Friday 2020 won’t be the same experience as before.
What to buy (and skip) on Black Friday 2020