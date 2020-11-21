Drive-thru Christmas lights show coming to Seward

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Zoo isn’t having the popular Zoo Lights show which is leaving people looking elsewhere for holiday activities.

One Malcolm family might have the answer, with their new and improved light show that can only been while socially distancing.

There’s traditional Christmas songs and even Husker pump up music at the Seward fairgrounds. Vinny Bittinger used to run the Magical Lights of Malcolm show.

“We moved from our old show in Malcolm which was just a hobby at our home,” said Vinny Bittinger, Malcolm. “Now we’ve taken it to a whole new level.”

Now he’s running the Magical Lights of Seward show.

“We’ve grown exponentially in size,” said Bittinger. “We’ve added hundreds of thousands of lights.. more than what we had before already. We’ve added another tree that’s over three stories tall.”

The show is 24 minutes, a half mile long and you can listen to the music by turning to 90.5 in the car, making it a social distancing activity.

“Our show is completely drive through,” said Bittinger. “You stay in your car at all times and you just follow the pathway while staying in your car with your family, so it’s completely COVID safe.”

Bittinger works alongside his wife and parents. They started prepping the summer for 2019, and he said this show is needed more than ever.

“Everything that used to make them (children) smile and give them memories and enjoyment has been taken away from them this year,” said Bittinger. “Finally we’re able to find one thing we’re able to give back.”

The crew’s been setting up from sun up to sun down for the past three weeks, and they only have one goal.

“If I get one kid that sees this show and remembers it forever I’m happy with that,” said Bittinger.

Cars will start on a bridge full fo lights which was added this year to help you keep encased in lights. It opens to the public next Friday, is $20 a car and goes until New Years Eve.

