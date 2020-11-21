LIVE: Nebraska vs. Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska trails Illinois, 21-7, in the first half at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers got off to an ominous start on the Huskers’ first play from scrimmage. Luke McCaffrey attempted a pass that officials ruled as a lateral. The Fighting Illini recovered the fumble and scored moments later.

After the miscue, McCaffrey settled down and marched Nebraska 71 yards on 12 plays. The drive was capped by a 5-yard rush by the redshirt freshman quarterback. However, the Illini responded with their second touchdown of the day, which was set up by a 35-yard run by Chase Brown. Illinois went in front 21-7 on a 28-yard pass from Brandon Peters to Josh Imatorbhebhe.

Nebraska has turned the ball over twice, which the Fighting Illini have turned into 14 points.

The Huskers are seeking their second win of the season following a 30-23 victory over Penn State last Saturday. The game is being televised on FS1.

Tunnel Walk:

Good morning from Memorial Stadium.



Nebraska has arrived. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/OsrOFqHqEV — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) November 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.