Advertisement

LIVE: Nebraska vs. Illinois

Nebraska plays the second of three 2020 home games on Saturday, as the Huskers remain home to...
Nebraska plays the second of three 2020 home games on Saturday, as the Huskers remain home to take on Big Ten West Division foe Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game will kick off shortly after 11 a.m. with the game televised nationally on FS1.(Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska trails Illinois, 21-7, in the first half at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers got off to an ominous start on the Huskers’ first play from scrimmage. Luke McCaffrey attempted a pass that officials ruled as a lateral. The Fighting Illini recovered the fumble and scored moments later.

After the miscue, McCaffrey settled down and marched Nebraska 71 yards on 12 plays. The drive was capped by a 5-yard rush by the redshirt freshman quarterback. However, the Illini responded with their second touchdown of the day, which was set up by a 35-yard run by Chase Brown. Illinois went in front 21-7 on a 28-yard pass from Brandon Peters to Josh Imatorbhebhe.

Nebraska has turned the ball over twice, which the Fighting Illini have turned into 14 points.

The Huskers are seeking their second win of the season following a 30-23 victory over Penn State last Saturday. The game is being televised on FS1.

Tunnel Walk:

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 alleged gang members taken into custody in Lincoln Friday
The Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at Severe Risk (Nov. 20).
Mayor and health officials ask citizens to take precautions over Thanksgiving
Marquee Nailer, 36, was arrested for felony violation of custody and for an outstanding...
Missing child recovered in Lincoln
81-year-old dies after pulled from pond, flown to Wahoo hospital
Dozens visit the Railyard for the first Husker game of the year.
Railyard commons not available Saturday, many events voluntarily canceled

Latest News

The Nebraska football team is wearing all-back uniforms against Illinois.
Huskers wear alternative uniforms against Illinois
Bikers honor retired NSP troooper.
Bikers honor retired NSP trooper
Christmas lights show coming to Seward
Christmas lights show coming to Seward
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo isn’t having the popular Zoo Lights show which is leaving people...
Drive-thru Christmas lights show coming to Seward