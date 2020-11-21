Huskers wear alternative uniforms against Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team is wearing all-back uniforms against Illinois. The Huskers’ alternate look in 2020 features black jerseys with black pants. The Huskers also have theme-specific helmets, which includes a black ‘N’ on the side instead of the traditional red.

The jersey change comes on the same week in which the Huskers’ top defensive players were awarded with blackshirts.

The Huskers teased the new, alternate uniform in a series of photos and a video on Twitter back in October.

Alternate jerseys looking ?????? pic.twitter.com/vIOjzqvgVr — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) November 21, 2020

