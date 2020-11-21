Advertisement

Huskers wear alternative uniforms against Illinois

The Nebraska football team is wearing all-back uniforms against Illinois.
The Nebraska football team is wearing all-back uniforms against Illinois.(Nicole Griffith)
By 10/11 NOW and Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team is wearing all-back uniforms against Illinois. The Huskers’ alternate look in 2020 features black jerseys with black pants. The Huskers also have theme-specific helmets, which includes a black ‘N’ on the side instead of the traditional red.

The jersey change comes on the same week in which the Huskers’ top defensive players were awarded with blackshirts.

The Huskers teased the new, alternate uniform in a series of photos and a video on Twitter back in October.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 alleged gang members taken into custody in Lincoln Friday
The Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at Severe Risk (Nov. 20).
Mayor and health officials ask citizens to take precautions over Thanksgiving
Marquee Nailer, 36, was arrested for felony violation of custody and for an outstanding...
Missing child recovered in Lincoln
81-year-old dies after pulled from pond, flown to Wahoo hospital
Dozens visit the Railyard for the first Husker game of the year.
Railyard commons not available Saturday, many events voluntarily canceled

Latest News

Nebraska plays the second of three 2020 home games on Saturday, as the Huskers remain home to...
LIVE: Nebraska vs. Illinois
Bikers honor retired NSP troooper.
Bikers honor retired NSP trooper
Christmas lights show coming to Seward
Christmas lights show coming to Seward
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo isn’t having the popular Zoo Lights show which is leaving people...
Drive-thru Christmas lights show coming to Seward