LPD responds to burglary at Russ’s Market

(MGN Image)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at Russ’s Market on 1550 S. Coddington Avenue on Saturday.

According to LPD, just after midnight an unknown suspect shattered the west glass door and stole an unspecified amount of cigarettes and alcohol.

This incident is still under investigation by LPD. Currently, there are no suspects at this time.

