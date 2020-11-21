Motorcyclists honor retired NSP Trooper who died due to COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday, hundreds of people paid their respects to retired Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Ken Dahlke. Dahlke passed away earlier this week due to complications with COVID-19.

Family and friends said when Dahlke retired, he really got into riding motorcycles with friends in his spare time. To honor Dahlke, many gathered to do just that on the way to his funeral.

“He really enjoyed his Harley and we really enjoyed riding a lot together,” said Teri King, Dahlke’s girlfriend.

Usually, King rides her motorcycle alongside Dahlke. But on Friday, it’ll be one of Ken’s friends in his place.

“I think he’d be wanting to go along,” said Bruce Petersen. “He’d probably say sorry I couldn’t make this one.”

Dozens went to Frontier Harley, where Dahlke was the director of the bike chapter, to meet and pay their respects. The group eventually went to his gravesite where hundreds were seen at his funeral.

“We’ve had a lot of great memories and a lot of great adventures together,” King said.

King said since Dahlke retired, they’ve gone to 34 different states and traveled over 100,000 miles together. New travel plans were put on hold after Dahlke was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month. Weeks later, he was rushed to the hospital and passed away before making it there.

“It’s very hard knowing he’s not going to be on that bike anymore; following me or leading me,” said King.

During the memorial ride, King wore Dahlke’s vest with all his patches for the places they’ve gone together. She said Dahlke may not be by her side for this ride but will be with all of them in spirit.

King said Dahlke was always a little embarrassed about being the center of attention, but was loved by many and would always be there for them.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.