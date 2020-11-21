Sunday Forecast: A sunny and nice finish to the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cloudy and gray start to the weekend on Saturday, sunshine and seasonal temperatures will headline the forecast to round out the weekend on Sunday.

Some scattered light rain showers will remain possible across eastern Nebraska Saturday night and into very early on Sunday, but skies are expected to clear out from west to east across the state overnight and into early Sunday morning as high pressure settles into the area. By the afternoon, temperatures should be pretty close to where we reached on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s across the state.

Sunny skies with temperatures reaching the upper 40s to low 50s are expected on Sunday. (KOLN)

Northwest winds are expected through Sunday and could be just a touch breezy at times with wind gusts between 15 and 25 MPH possible. Otherwise, it should be a pretty pleasant finish to the weekend for late November.

Into early next week, another chance for rain will arrive across the area as we head into the day on Monday which will linger across the region all the way into early on Wednesday morning. This next system has better upper level support with more moisture available to it, so it could produce some more significant precipitation across the area. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska could see anywhere between 0.50″ to 1.50″ of moisture through early next week. It does look like temperatures will be warm enough during this time that we should expect to see mainly just rain, though at times, especially early Monday, late Monday into early Tuesday, and late Tuesday into early Wednesday, that some snow could try and mix in.

By Thanksgiving on Thursday, mainly dry weather is expected across the Plains. Temperatures through most of next week should remain fairly seasonal, if not a few degrees above average with highs ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s.

