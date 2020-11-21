Advertisement

Twitter plans to give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day

Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the...
Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.(Twitter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.

The account is separate from the @RealDonaldTrump account, which the president frequently uses to tweet.

About a dozen White House Twitter accounts will be affected, including accounts for the nation’s first lady and press secretary.

A Twitter spokesperson said the platform is preparing to support the transition of the official White House accounts the same way it did for the presidential transition in 2017.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD responds to burglary at Russ’s Market
LLCHD reports a record-high 422 COVID-19 Cases; one additional COVID-19 death
Nebraska plays the second of three 2020 home games on Saturday, as the Huskers remain home to...
FINAL: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo isn’t having the popular Zoo Lights show which is leaving people...
Drive-thru Christmas lights show coming to Seward
In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington.
Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win

Latest News

People hold a pig model with the slogan "Betraying pig farmers" during a protest in Taipei,...
Thousands march in Taiwan against US pork imports
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020 file photo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson...
Carson says he’s ‘out of the woods’ after battling COVID-19
A 55-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries from a shark attack at Cable Beach, a...
Man killed in shark attack in Western Australia state
This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have...
Macy’s flagship store honors essential workers with holiday window displays
Eight people, including one teenager, were injured during the shooting.
Shopper trapped in Wis. mall during shooting recounts frightening experience