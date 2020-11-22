Bellevue Police share details, body camera footage of Sonic shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police confirmed two people are dead after a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In Saturday night.

During a press conference Sunday evening, Bellevue Police Lt. Andy Jashinske shed light on the events of the shooting and released the names of the four victims.

Police also shared body camera footage of the moment the suspect, Roberto Silva Jr., was taken into custody.

The deceased are Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28. The other two victims, ages 18 and 25, are still hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

Silva was booked into the Sarpy County Jail early Sunday morning for two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree arson. A bond has not yet been set.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, two other people were hurt in the shooting. They were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in unknown condition.

A U-Haul truck in the parking lot was set ablaze at some point during the incident, and Silva is accused of starting the fire.

Silva bonded out of jail on Nov. 20 following his arrest on allegations of identity theft at the same Sonic Drive-in on Nov. 18.

According to an affidavit, Silva reportedly used the Sonic app of another person to order $57 worth of food, including a Queso burger, four quarter-pound hamburgers, six quarter-pound double burgers, and 12 corndogs.

Bellevue Police responded to the restaurant just past 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, after employees alerted them to the “fraudulent activity,” according to the affidavit.

After a short investigation, Silva was arrested and booked into the Sarpy County jail. Three firearms were confiscated from Silva at the time, which were still in police custody at the time of Saturday night’s shooting.

A Sonic Drive-In spokesperson said Silva is not a current employee and never was.

“We are stunned and saddened by what occurred at the Bellevue, NE, SONIC Saturday night. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the franchise owner and the families and friends impacted by this horrific tragedy. The franchisee is working with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. We defer any further comment to the Bellevue Police Department in its ongoing investigation.”

As of early Sunday morning, police were still on scene investigating the shooting.

