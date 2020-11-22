Developing: One person in custody, multiple injuries in Bellevue shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Police have a person in custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting that injured several people.

Bellevue Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects.

________________________________________________________________________

Sarpy County Dispatch confirms multiple people have been injured near Sonic on Cornhusker Road. Bellevue police are describing this as an active shooter investigation and urging people to stay away from the area.

Omaha Police are on the scene assisting. 6-News has a crew there now.

Updates will be posted here as new information is released.

