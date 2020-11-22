Advertisement

Lincoln girl donating to animals in need this Thanksgiving

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One Lincoln high schooler is spending her Thanksgiving holiday gathering donations and giving back to humane societies.

Syerra Peterson is a junior at Lincoln Southwest, and she’s been cheering for the last four years. She became a leader with the cheer program and they encouraged the leaders to give back for the holidays.

Peterson has gathered multiple boxes of pet food and toys that she’s going to drop off at the Lincoln and Beatrice Humane Societies after Thanksgiving.

“I for sure love animals, and I just want to give them the love too, like children get presents at Christmas and Thanksgiving, said Peterson. “Give the animals presents too because we believe the animals are left out during these times.”

Peterson held a donation drive a couple weeks ago and received more than $200 that she’s going to use to buy more donations.

