Visionary Youth, Malone Center, LPD give away Thanksgiving foods, warm clothes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In preparation for Thanksgiving, the Malone Center is partnering with several groups, including LPD and Visionary Youth to give families Thanksgiving dinner and winter clothes.

On Sunday at the Malone Center the room was filled with Thanksgiving-style foods for 500 families in Lincoln.

“We just wanted to bring out the community through these hard times with COVID,” KB Mensah, Executive Director, Visionary Youth.

Mensah was fully on board with working with the Malone Center to help these families.

“We really love our community and we really want people to come who really need these resources,” said Mensah. “Come get them.”

But its not just food for Thanksgiving. It’s also hats, coats and gloves for the winter. Malone Center representatives said they have enough for 700 families.

Some Lincoln families are taking advantage of this, knowing its much needed right now.

“It means the world. A lot of people in need. My family in need. a lot of families out here, everybody is my family, I’m a worldly man,” Sammy Brown Jr., Community Volunteer. “I know people appreciate this.”

With the holiday season approaching and many people struggling through the pandemic, the Malone Center, Visionary Youth, LPD and several other groups are here to help.

“I want to give a shoutout to everybody who helps us get food for Thanksgiving,” said Flor Rivera, recipient.

