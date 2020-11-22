Wet and breezy weather expected early this week.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A potent November weather system is set to sweep through the area over the next few days as we start the new work week. A few things to point out early on - firstly, temperatures with this system will be warm enough that we should be dealing with mainly just rain for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, secondly - some heavy precipitation will be possible through midweek this week with an inch or more of liquid precipitation possible for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

Increasing clouds are expected Sunday night and into the day on Monday ahead of our next system approaching from the west. Temperatures will cool back to the lower and middle 40s for eastern Nebraska on Monday with clouds and some scattered light rain showers possible through the day.

Temperatures will be cooler on Monday, with highs falling to the lower to middle 40s for central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

The bulk of our moisture is expected to come Monday night and through the day on Tuesday as a low pressure system strengthens and pushes east out of the Rockies.

Widespread rain is expected through most of Tuesday across eastern Nebraska to go along with breezy southeast winds. (KOLN)

Rain will become more widespread across the area Monday night and into the day on Tuesday as the low pressure system slides east across the area - we could even see some isolated thunderstorms across the area as well. Rain is a good bet for most of the day on Tuesday and we’ll likely see showers lingering across the area Tuesday night and into very early on Wednesday. While most of the moisture we’ll be seeing will fall as rain, some colder air will finally filter into the area Tuesday night and into early Wednesday, so if we do see any light snow it will likely come during this time. Snowfall amounts are expected to stay very light, with a trace to 0.5″ possible for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, and mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Moisture should come to an end early on Wednesday as the system wraps up and pushes east out of the area. When it’s all said and done, we could see some significant precipitation amounts across eastern Nebraska with an inch or more of moisture possible, with some locally higher amounts up closer to two inches. Lighter amounts are expected as you head further to the west across the state. Central parts of the state could see 0.25″ to 0.75″ of moisture, and western Nebraska could see up to 0.50″ through late Tuesday night.

Areas of moderate to heavy rain will be possible Monday through Wednesday across eastern Nebraska with up to an inch or more of precipitation possible. (KOLN)

Winds will be quite blustery through this entire period with southeast winds by Monday morning at 5 to 15 MPH, but by Monday afternoon and through most of Tuesday, we’ll southeast winds at 15 to 25 MPH with wind gusts of 30+ MPH. Winds will eventually turn to the north and west as the low pressure system slides by the area with winds likely remaining quite blustery all the way through Wednesday. The strong southeasterly winds will actually help temperatures stay above freezing Monday night and into Tuesday and we’ll could actually see rising temperatures during that time as warm front slides across the area. High temperatures on Tuesday will likely jump back to the lower and middle 50s for south central and southeastern Nebraska despite the forecast clouds and rain.

Temperatures will actually warm into the lower and middle 50s on Tuesday for south central and southeastern Nebraska despite clouds and rain across the area. (KOLN)

The good news with all of this, is that after this system moves through the area, dry and rather uneventful weather is then expected for Wednesday afternoon into the Thanksgiving holiday, and all the way through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will bounce around a bit, but highs should range anywhere from the mid 40s to low 50s. It looks like for Thanksgiving on Thursday, most of the state should see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

